Little Ferry - Robert "Bob" Aitken, Sr. 61, of Little Ferry passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late William and Grace Aitken. He was the owner of Crystal Carpet Cleaning, LLC in Little Ferry and previously, he was branch manager for Tubelite Company in Moonachie. Bob was a life member and a former Fire Chief for the Little Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, treasurer for their Relief Association and a life member of the Little Ferry First Aid Squad. He was a past president of the New Jersey & New York Volunteer Firemen's Association, a member of the Royal Brigade and Meadowlarks Drum & Bugle Corps and served on the Planning Board in Little Ferry for twenty-two years. Beloved husband of Susan D. (nee Jones) Aitken. Devoted father of Sherri Lee Leggio and her husband Salvatore and Robert Aitken, Jr. Dear brother of John Aitken, Debra Iapicco and the late Clifford and Grace Ann Aitken. Loving grandfather of Liliana and Salvatore. Son-in-law of the late Alice and Richard Jones, Sr. Brother-in-law of Richard Jones, Jr., Darlene Daab and the late Barbara Welby and Ruth Elizabeth Jones. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry on Friday, October 11th at 10 AM. (All to meet at church). Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday, October 10th from 4-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Fire Department Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 101 Little Ferry, NJ 07643 or to the New Jersey & New York Volunteer Firemen's Association 306 Luhmann Dr. New Milford, NJ 07646 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
