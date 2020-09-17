Robert Alvord
Niantic - Robert Alvord, age 93, passed away quietly on Sept 12, 2020 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his sons Scott and Kenneth, and his beloved wife Patricia, to whom he was married for 47 years until her death in 1998. He is survived by his sons John (Amy), Peter (Debbie), Richard (Elizabeth), and Daniel. Also surviving are his grandchildren Ashley, Heather, Kevin, Julianna, Bradley, and Sean, as well at great-grandchildren Dominic and Harper.
Born in Manchester, CT in 1926, he was a student-athlete and class president of Manchester High School, class of 1944. After high school and 2 years in the US Army (25th Division - Pacific Theater), he obtained his BA from Springfield College and his MA from Seton Hall.
Bob settled his family in Oradell, NJ in 1961 and taught physical education at Bergenfield High School for 28 years. He was the head football coach, track and basketball coach.
After retiring in 1981, he moved to Vero Beach, Florida and after his wife's passing, moved back Niantic, CT and spent the rest of his life at his beloved Giants Neck Beach.
Private services will be held at a later date in Manchester, CT.
