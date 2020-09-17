1/1
Robert Alvord
Robert Alvord

Niantic - Robert Alvord, age 93, passed away quietly on Sept 12, 2020 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his sons Scott and Kenneth, and his beloved wife Patricia, to whom he was married for 47 years until her death in 1998. He is survived by his sons John (Amy), Peter (Debbie), Richard (Elizabeth), and Daniel. Also surviving are his grandchildren Ashley, Heather, Kevin, Julianna, Bradley, and Sean, as well at great-grandchildren Dominic and Harper.

Born in Manchester, CT in 1926, he was a student-athlete and class president of Manchester High School, class of 1944. After high school and 2 years in the US Army (25th Division - Pacific Theater), he obtained his BA from Springfield College and his MA from Seton Hall.

Bob settled his family in Oradell, NJ in 1961 and taught physical education at Bergenfield High School for 28 years. He was the head football coach, track and basketball coach.

After retiring in 1981, he moved to Vero Beach, Florida and after his wife's passing, moved back Niantic, CT and spent the rest of his life at his beloved Giants Neck Beach.

Private services will be held at a later date in Manchester, CT.

Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Coach Alvord was my football coach for four years in the early '60s. He was a tough but fair coach, and a very good man. He was one of my role models growing up, and I'm very sorry to learn of his passing.
Lyle Pirnie
September 17, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy on Bob's passing. We had just seen him the week before riding around on his motor chair which always brought a smile to our face. He always enjoyed the beach and managed to get out to see it no matter what physical obstacles he had. He was a good soul may he now rest in peace! Larry and Laurie Corona
Larry and Laurie Corona
Neighbor
