Robert Ames Bellinger, Sr.
Allendale - Robert A. Bellinger Sr., age 81 passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on October 4, 1937 to Clay Gordon Sr. and Marguerite Bellinger and was the oldest of three children. Bob grew up in Ridgewood, NJ and after graduation earned the title of Corps Commander of the Pennsylvania Military College, Class of 1962. After marrying Winifred Beasley of Ridgewood, he worked in publishing then continued in public relations. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and his brother, Clay Gordon III. He is survived by his loving wife, Winifred, his children, Katherine, Robert Jr., Joanne and his six grandchildren. There will be a private service with family to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allendale Fire and Rescue Department, 1 Erie Plaza, Allendale, NJ 07401.