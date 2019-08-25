Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ames Bellinger Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Ames Bellinger Sr. Obituary
Robert Ames Bellinger, Sr.

Allendale - Robert A. Bellinger Sr., age 81 passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on October 4, 1937 to Clay Gordon Sr. and Marguerite Bellinger and was the oldest of three children. Bob grew up in Ridgewood, NJ and after graduation earned the title of Corps Commander of the Pennsylvania Military College, Class of 1962. After marrying Winifred Beasley of Ridgewood, he worked in publishing then continued in public relations. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol and his brother, Clay Gordon III. He is survived by his loving wife, Winifred, his children, Katherine, Robert Jr., Joanne and his six grandchildren. There will be a private service with family to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allendale Fire and Rescue Department, 1 Erie Plaza, Allendale, NJ 07401.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.