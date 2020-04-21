Services
Wanaque - Ascenzo, Robert age 75 of Wanaque on Sunday April 19, 2020. Born in Paterson lived in Haskell Before moving to Wanaque. Prior to retiring he was the owner of Tri County Repairs in Bronx, New York. Beloved husband of Lucille (Collillo) Ascenzo. Loving father of Todd Ascenzo of Wanaque. Dear brother of Joseph Ascenzo Jr. and the late Peter Ascenzo. Grandfather of Dakota. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
