Robert B. Conway
Kearny - Robert B. Conway, 76 of Kearny passed away at home on February 22, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Bob at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Monday February 24 (today) from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lyndhurst on Tuesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Bob was a Kearny resident for the past 25 years. A proud graduate of Bergen Catholic High School and Iona College, Bob was a lifelong educator, and taught in Essex Catholic High School in Newark, St. Joseph School in Montvale, and most recently Kearny High School until his retirement three years ago.
Bob was a devoted family man, and would do anything to help those in need. A faithful parishioner of Mount Carmel Church, he was also a talented chef. Bob was exceptionally dedicated to the NJ Track and Field Organization, and served as an official, among other roles, for much of his life.
Bob was the beloved husband to the late Evelyn (nee Durcan) Conway; loving brother of Donald R. Conway and his wife Virginia, and the late Eileen Jacobs, Raymond Conway and Joseph Conway. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, dear godchildren and by his extended family in Ireland, whom he always enjoyed going to visit.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .