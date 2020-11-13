Robert B. Craig
Wyckoff - CRAIG, Robert B., 87 - Born in Hawthorne, NJ, attended Hawthorne schools and Oglethorpe University. Served in Korea from 1953 until 1955, followed by a nearly 50-year career in the insurance industry with two companies. Bob married Margaret Wilcox in 1966 and moved to Wyckoff after a few years in Midland Park. They raised four sons, John, Scott, Todd, and James, as Bob worked with Cub Scouts, town baseball and basketball, and Ramapo H.S. Boosters. He retired at age 72 and took pride in looking after routine tasks around the house and yard. For many years, he enjoyed being part of the same golf foursome and pool-shooting group. Arrangements vpfh.com