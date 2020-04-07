|
|
Robert B. Herten
Woodland Park - Herten, Robert B. "Bob" age 74 of Woodland Park at rest in Woodland Park on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of fifty one years to the former Barbara A. Klein of Woodland Park. Loving father of Tracie Kientz and her husband Larry of Little Falls, Melissa Freed of Butler, Robert J. Herten of Woodland Park and Scott Herten and his wife Melissa of Rockaway. Dear grandfather of Kellie Kientz and Jacob Freed. Brother of Karen Cain of CA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, his beloved students and his beloved Cat, Little Boy. Born in Paterson, he lived in Fair Lawn then in Hawthorne, before moving to Woodland Park five years ago. He was an Okinawan, Shorin Ryu Karate Instructor for Herten Family Karate, Woodland Park for fifty two years until 2019. During this time he was also a Paterson Police Officer working in the Passaic County Prosecutor's office and was also an Instructor at the Passaic County Police Academy. Mr. Herten was a parishioner of Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post# 121, Little Falls. He was a member of the AAU. He was also a member of the PBA Local #1. He also owned a few antique cars. Teaching Karate was his life, and he loved his students. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. The family has chosen to arrange a Memorial in the future when the pandemic is over. Donations in his memory may be made to a . For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.