Robert B. Stevens
Saddle Brook - Robert B., affectionately known to his friends and family as "Steve", 87, of Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully on his own terms on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Steve enjoyed a 37-year career rising through the ranks at the phone company, starting with NJ Bell in 1954 and departing in 1991 from Bell Atlantic. He started his own business servicing pay phones in Northern NJ in 1992, retired in 2006 and spent the next 14 years exploring and enjoying this beautiful country of ours with his "bride", Marianne. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War from July, 1950 to December, 1953, and thoroughly enjoyed many shipmate reunions in the years that followed.
He is survived by his Cherished wife, Marianne (nee Astegher), his sons Robert W. Stevens and Michael Stevens both of Saddle Brook, his sister-in-law Barbara Maier, brother in laws, Gordon Astegher and his wife, Barbara; Robert Astegher and his wife Julie, along with 8 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews, all whom loved and adored him and will miss him terribly. He is predeceased by his grandson, Robert T. Stevens (2020).
Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic in lieu of a wake, a "Celebration of Life" memorial event will be held after the current health crisis has passed sometime next year.
"Steve" was a phenomenal husband, loving father and a true friend to many. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed his life every moment of every day! Among the things that gave him joy were his years of bowling and his many years of golfing adventures making friends for life in both sports. He also loved playing Mexican Train, tinkering around the house and fixing things, an ice-cold beer or Scotch on the rocks, nights at the Casino hitting those slots till the wee hours, horse racing, his "Amazin" Mets, and getting "on the road again" seeing the sights across the country with his "Sweetie".
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or The American Lung Association
1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI, 54016-9316
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com