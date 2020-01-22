Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Robert Bader Obituary
Robert Bader

Hillsdale - Robert Bader, age 87, of Hillsdale NJ passed away peacefully at home on Jan 17, 2020. He was a scenic artist and set designer at NBC for over 40 years. Most recently producing the artwork for Willard Scott's weather map on the Today Show. He is survived by his devoted wife Jean, as well as his 5 children, Linda, Robert, Richard, Douglas and Karen, their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan 25 at 11 am at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Becker-Funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to the
