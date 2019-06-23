|
Robert Barnes Vanderwerker
Lewes, DE - Robert Barnes Vanderwerker, age 73 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Glen Rock, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on January 14, 1945 in Englewood, NJ, son of the late Barnes and Kathleen (McCaw) Vanderwerker.
A Memorial Service is to be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Christ Union Chapel at 155 Lower North Shore Rd, Culver Lake, Branchville, NJ 07826.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Vanderwerker's memory to the Community Church of Glen Rock music program. 354 Rock Rd. Glen Rock, NJ 07452