Robert Binyon
Cedar Grove - Robert "Bob" Binyon, 90, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. Born in Bloomfield, NJ, he lived most of his life in Cedar Grove, NJ until his passing, and resided during the summertime at his camp on Big Moose Lake in Upstate New York. Bob was an avid woodworker and was self employed, creating beautiful kitchens and bathrooms in many NJ homes including the NJ shore area. He was also known as Mr. Fixit, always eager to lend a hand, and remained active until just recently.
Bob enjoyed socializing, sharing a love of travel with his wife, Irene "Merle" and a close group of friends, and was a long-time member of the Commonwealth Club in Montclair, NJ where he led them to numerous bowling championships. He was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Little Falls and a former trustee at the Big Moose Community Chapel, Big Moose Lake, NY.
He was predeceased by his father, Walter Binyon; his mother Leona Binyon; his wife, Irene Merle Binyon; his daughter Jill Kurtz.
Survivors include: his daughter, Gail Binyon Tobin of Hudson, Ohio; his grandchildren Stacy Lake, Tim Kurtz and Robert Tobin.
Plans for a memorial services in New Jersey and Upstate New York to follow later in 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Moose Community Chapel, PO Box 209, Eagle Bay, NY 13331.