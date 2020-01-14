|
|
Robert Blair lll
Ft Myers, FL - On Monday, January 13, 2020, Robert Blair III passed away peacefully at age 73.
Rob was a 1964 graduate of Ridgewood (New Jersey) High School, Rob resided in Ridgewood for most of his life, until 2004, when he moved to Ramsey, New Jersey, and later to Fort Myers, Florida.
He spent his entire professional career in the retail banking sector, beginning at People's Trust Company and retiring from NVE Bank as Executive Vice President in 2005.
Rob is survived by his wife Eileen, daughter Anne Clery (Sean) and grandson Patrick, as well as his sister Sarah Blair (Anthony Pruzinsky) and nephew Alex (Sarah). Also surviving are mother-in-law Dolores Radell, sister-in-law Kathleen Stickle (Jeff) and her children Amy (Tyler) and Greg, and brother-in-law Donald.
A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 between 2:00 and 5:00 pm at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, 306 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, N.J.www.vanemburgh.com.