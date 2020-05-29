Robert Bober
Fair Lawn - Robert (Bob) John Bober entered the arms of his Lord and Savior after living a life of service to God, the church and his family. Born March 31, 1950 to Stanley and Anne Bober, Bob was the only child growing up. He met and married Linda Marie (Stickna) Bober and they were married for almost 45 years. He is survived by his three children, Alexander (his wife Sandy), Michelle (her husband Marcus), and Robert (Robbie). He was also a loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren who adored the time they spent with him: Sofia, Kaela, Tessa, Hayden, Troy, Emily and Noah.
Those who knew Bob knew him well as he loved talking to people and was genuinely interested in their lives. Bob was an encourager, outgoing, loving and compassionate. He took time to engage people in conversation and listen to what they had to say. Bob was proud of his family and all they had accomplished. He said over and over again how amazed he was to have such a large family and how much he loved them all.
Bob loved Jesus Christ with all his heart, soul and mind and lived his life in service to Him. He was faithful at serving in the church in children ministries and in whatever ways he was able to be used. He loved learning more about Jesus through church services, Bible classes and any other opportunity that presented itself. Not only did he love learning about Jesus but he loved to tell people about the goodness of God.
He was an avid baseball fan, especially of those Amazing Mets, and loved family vacations at the Jersey shore. In his early career Bob was a Disc Jockey for many radio stations in northern New Jersey. Most recently, Bob dedicated his life to the J.S. Paluch Publishing Company as East Coast Manager.
Due to the Circumstances of the day, funeral services for Bob will be private. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's RC Church, St. Anne's Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 or the Hawthorne Gospel Church, 2000 State Highway 208 N, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.