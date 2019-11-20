Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Bressler Obituary
Robert Bressler

Emerson - Robert Bressler - age 87 of Emerson, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning November 20th, 2019. Bob graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson with a degree in accounting and was a Korean War Veteran. He worked for the IRS for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, his devoted children Beth, Jonathan and Mitchell, as well as his dear sister Nancy and brother in law Murray Steinfeld. His granddaughter Jennifer Volosin was the apple of his eye. He loved to travel with his wife and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a true Met and Giant fan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 AM at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ). Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, (735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ). Shiva to follow at the Bressler home in Emerson, NJ.
