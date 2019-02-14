Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Paul RC Church
Ramsey, NJ
Ramsey - Robert 'Bob' Burns, 76, on February 10, 2019 of Ramsey, NJ formerly of Ridgefield, NJ. Beloved husband of Margaret Burns. Loving father of Audrey Clare and son-in-law Thomas Clare of Ramsey, NJ and Thomas Burns and daughter-in-law Grace Burns of Hillsborough, NJ. Adored grandfather of William, Rosaleen, Natalie and Shannon. Brother of Edward Burns of Virginia. Bob was a proud member of Carpenter's Union Local 608 in New York City, served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey at 11:15 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mahwah Center for Food Action, cfanj.org or Building Homes for Heroes, buildinghomesforheroes.org. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
