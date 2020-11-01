Robert "Bob" Busch



Fair Lawn - Robert "Bob" Busch, 91, of Fair Lawn, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away on October 31st, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. Bob leaves behind the love of his life, Renee (nee Moskowitz) who he met on a blind date and fell for immediately. He taught health and coached basketball, tennis, and other sports at Yonkers High School and was vice president of the Yonkers Federation of Teachers.



A Korean War army veteran, Bob served in Japan as a radio operator. He loved music and was a self-taught piano player/songwriter. Despite not reading music, he devised his own form of music notation to write songs and arrangements. He was a jazz aficionado and avid record collector, as well as a lifelong fan of theater and the New York Yankees. He was a gifted athlete who played tennis into his 80s.



In addition to his loving wife Renee, Bob is survived by his son Jeff Busch, daughter Nicole Busch (and her wife Barb Lemasters), daughter Linda Busch-Somach (late husband Jeffrey), grandchildren Mariel Jade Moshiri (and their spouse Daniel Coleman) and Irina Somach, and a niece, nephews, and grand-nieces. He is predeceased by his sister Muriel Green and brother Ronald Busch.



His funeral service will be 1:15 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd and livestreamed at yourlifemoments.live for extended family and friends. There will be a virtual Zoom shiva.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the ACLU, the Anti-Defamation League, or Broadway Cares. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









