Robert C. Aitken
Greenwood Lake - Robert C. Aitken of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., a former printer and longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, passed away on January 6, 2020 at his home. He was 60.
The son of John and Louise Aitken, he was born on April 14, 1959 in Paterson, N.J.
Robert is survived by his mother Louise Aitken of Hawthorne, N.J. and his brother John of Hawthorne, N.J. His companion of 27 years Helen Gerstenmaier at home and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father John and his sister Luanne.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
