Robert C. Allison
1971 - 2020
Robert C. Allison

Glen Rock - Robert C. Allison, 49, of Glen Rock, formerly of Rockaway Beach Queens, went home to the Lord November 21, 2020. His spirit is carried by his beloved wife Mary Allison (nee: Ortizio). and his treasured children: Sophia, Christopher, Andrew, John Paul, Gregory and Nathaniel. Robert was the cherished son of his mother Patricia Allison and father Robert Allison. He is survived by his brother Michael Allison and his wife Marie. Beloved uncle to Regan, Seamus, Brenda, and Lilli. Son-in-law of Vita Ortizio and Brother-in-law of Laura Pizzo and her husband Matthew. Robert will be greatly missed by many close friends and loving family members. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Ridgewood, an esteemed member of the Knights of Columbus, and an active member of AOOL Father's Guild. Visiting will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00pm at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. For donations in lieu of flowers, please visit FeeneyFuneralHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ null
(201) 444-7650
