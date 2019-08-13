Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer by the Sea
Kitty Hawk, NJ
Robert C. "Otto" Allman


1937 - 2019
Robert C. "Otto" Allman Obituary
Robert C. "Otto" Allman

- - On August 7, 2019, the heavens welcomed Robert C. "Otto" Allman. Robert is survived by his daughters Lauren (Steven) Rickard, Cheryl Black, and Kelly (Ron) Allman-Maiorana, his grandchildren Steffani, Megan, Austen, and Evyn, and his great granddaughter, Danielle, along with his nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, June. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary "Molly" Allman, and his wife, Evelyn Allman. He was a family-man through and through and he deeply touched the lives of all around him.

Robert was born on September 5, 1937 in Hackensack, New Jersey. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to launch and grow many successful businesses, including Allman's Stationary, over the course of 45+ years.

Otto's bright baby blue eyes, tough-as-nails exterior, and his unwavering devotion to the NY Yankees and Giants are what made him the dynamic, strong, and loyal person he was, and he will be missed beyond words.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 11 AM at Holy Redeemer by the Sea in Kitty Hawk, NC.
