Naples, FL - Robert C. Gordan of Naples, Florida and Bay Head, New Jersey died on October 9. He was 67 years old.Robert was born in Hoboken and grew up in Leonia, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Fordham University and Rutgers University. He earned an advanced degree in Finance. Robert worked for Texaco Inc and Chevron Corporation for over 35 years. He held a series of financial and general management roles of increasing responsibility. In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed Robert to serve as a member of the Advisory Board of the US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. He served on the Board from 2006 - 2009. He served as a member of the OIL Limited Board of Directors from 2013 - 2019. Robert also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of YCS Inc. Robert was pre-deceased by his parents Lucille (Fortunato) and Robert C. Gordan. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Patricia Kearns Gordan and a son David Gordan of New York City, sister Mary Indiveri (Peter), brothers Richard Gordan (Claire) and Paul Gordan. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Linda Kearns and Maureen Polifroni (Robert) and brothers-in-law John Kearns (Janet) and Peter Kearns (Patricia), He leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Youth Consultation Services, 25 East Salem Street, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601.









