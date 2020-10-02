1/
Robert C. Harth
Robert C. Harth

Ramsey - Robert C. Harth passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Bob was born in Jersey City, NJ and raised in Ridgefield Park, NJ. He was a 1955 graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Hackensack, NJ. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served honorably for six years. In 1974, Bob moved with his young family to Ramsey, NJ. After many years working in the carpet industry, he retired in 2007. Bob was most happy when he was surrounded by family or enjoying the outdoors. Those who love him most will remember his kindness and willingness to lend a hand on projects big or small. While raising his sons, Bob spent countless hours coaching baseball and football and being a spectator at local sporting events. In recent years, he was a familiar presence on the sidelines as he proudly cheered on his grandchildren. While wanting little for himself, Bob was generous to those he loved with both his time and all that he had. Bob will be greatly missed by Linda, his devoted wife of 54 years. He also leaves behind sons Michael (Wendy) and Timothy (Michelle) as well as his adoring grandchildren: Ryan, Lauren, Kristina, Christopher, and Kaitlyn. Bob is predeceased by his brothers Jack, James, and Charlie and survived by his sisters Irene, Bernadette, and Regina as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Wounded Warriors or the food pantry at St. Paul's Church. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
