Robert C. (Bob) Parry
Parry, Robert C. (Bob) passed away 10/31/19 after a yearlong battle with ALS. Son of Ruth B. and Richard B. Parry (both decd), brother of Richard (Marla). Husband of Peggy A. Parry (nee Lennon). Father of Robert C. and Shawn M. Parry by a previous marriage. Born 3/4/54 and grew up in Oradell NJ. Prior member of the Oradell Volunteer Fire Department, graduated from River Dell HS ('72). Served a full career and retiring with the U.S. Air Force; spent 43 years in aviation as a licensed A&P Professional. Employed by McDonnell Douglas, Boeing and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, as part of the development of the MQ-9 program with the 174th ATKW NYANG. Life Member of the Air Force Association, & American Legion. Internment at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah NJ. Donations to the Syracuse VA Hospital Hospice Wing.