Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
(973) 882-5588
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Angels R.C. Church
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Simpson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Simpson Obituary
Robert C. Simpson

Butler - Robert C. Simpson, age 78, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Sousa) Simpson and the late Elaine (nee Manno) Simpson. Loving father of Alice & her husband Tony Marinelli and Robert Simpson, Jr. Dear brother of John Simpson and Corinne Miller. Cherished grandfather of Saverio Marinelli. Also survived by nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Sallie Damelio, brothers-in-law Joe Damelio and Eugene Manno, cousins, and many friends.

Mr. Simpson was the Owner/Operator of R & J Simpson Roofing Company in Paterson. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed motorcycles, gardening, and traveling especially to the Caribbean.

Funeral Friday 8:30 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to :

stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now