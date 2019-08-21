|
Robert C. Simpson
Butler - Robert C. Simpson, age 78, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Sousa) Simpson and the late Elaine (nee Manno) Simpson. Loving father of Alice & her husband Tony Marinelli and Robert Simpson, Jr. Dear brother of John Simpson and Corinne Miller. Cherished grandfather of Saverio Marinelli. Also survived by nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Sallie Damelio, brothers-in-law Joe Damelio and Eugene Manno, cousins, and many friends.
Mr. Simpson was the Owner/Operator of R & J Simpson Roofing Company in Paterson. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed motorcycles, gardening, and traveling especially to the Caribbean.
Funeral Friday 8:30 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to :
