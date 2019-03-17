Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Resources
River Vale - Robert (Bob) J. Capobianco, Sr., 77, of River Vale, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (nee Danza). Devoted father of Angela Santomero and husband Greg of Westchester, NY, Jennifer Brackenbury and husband Scott of Harrington Park, NJ and Robert and wife Alicia of New Fairfield, CT. Proud grandfather of Austin, Ryan, Hope, Ella, Isabella, Aidan, Landon, Reese and Bennett.

Robert was a teacher in the Bronx at Junior High School #45 before retiring and a passionate coach. He was a life long fan of the New York Yankees.

A memorial will be held Saturday, March 23 from 2-5 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
