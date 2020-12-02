1/1
Robert Charles Mohl
Robert Charles Mohl

Oakland - age 87, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Mr. Mohl lived in Paterson for many years before moving to Oakland. He was a US Army veteran who served during peacetime. Mr. Mohl was a Deputy Chief of the Paterson Police Department and a member of the New Jersey Honor Legion. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Connie (Nunziato); his loving daughters, Tracy (Al) DeAlesandro, Davia (Jeff) Gallup, and Laurell (Rick) Albanese; his cherished grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Joseph, and Jeffrey; and his siblings, Marilyn Deitchman, and Dr. Norman (Eldene) Mohl. Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org






Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
