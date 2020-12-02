Robert Charles Mohl
Oakland - age 87, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Mr. Mohl lived in Paterson for many years before moving to Oakland. He was a US Army veteran who served during peacetime. Mr. Mohl was a Deputy Chief of the Paterson Police Department and a member of the New Jersey Honor Legion. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Connie (Nunziato); his loving daughters, Tracy (Al) DeAlesandro, Davia (Jeff) Gallup, and Laurell (Rick) Albanese; his cherished grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Joseph, and Jeffrey; and his siblings, Marilyn Deitchman, and Dr. Norman (Eldene) Mohl. Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org