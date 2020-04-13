Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Robert Charles Munier Obituary
Robert Charles Munier

Robert Charles Munier of Lake Hopatcong passed away Sunday April 12, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains. He was 70.

Born in Passaic, he lived in Tinton Falls prior to moving to Lake Hopatcong in 1999. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a self-employed farrier. He enjoyed piano playing and training race horses.

Beloved husband of Susan Marie (nee: Scofield) Munier. Devoted father of Robert Michael Munier, Stacy Munier and Debbie Glen. Dear stepfather of Paul B. Scofield. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren.

Out of abundance of love and due to the restrictions of "social distancing" the family has chosen to handle Robert's services privately.

Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.

Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness and/or the Parkinson's Foundation

For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
