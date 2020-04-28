|
Robert Conforti
Riverdale - CONFORTI, Robert, 55, son of Ralph and Eileen (Mitchell) Conforti of Riverdale, NJ passed away on April 15, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Mt. Vernon, NY. In 1978, he moved to Riverdale from Bronx, NY. Robert is survived by his parents, Ralph and Eileen Conforti, of Riverdale, NJ. He is also survived by his two sisters Noreen (Conforti) Frodella of Riverdale, NJ and Patricia Ann Conforti of Fairlawn, NJ, predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Conforti in 2010, his brother-in-laws Thomas Frodella Sr. and Edward Eder, niece Christa Marie, and nephews Thomas Jr., Joseph, and Anthony, and his beloved pets Cooper and Riley. Robert will always be remembered for his big heart. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale.