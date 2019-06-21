Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption R.C. Church
143 1st. St.
Wood-Ridge, NJ
Robert D. Colaneri Obituary
Robert D. Colaneri

Wood-Ridge - Colaneri, Robert D. 66 Life Long resident of Wood-Ridge on 6/17/2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Pedrick) Loving father of Robert and Jamie Colaneri. Loving brother of Joseph and the late John Colaneri and Joanne (John) Iannelli. Before retiring in 2019, Bob was the owner

of Colaneri Brothers Outdoor Power Equipment Co. in East Rutherford. He also served our country

in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and part of the Strategic Air Command. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and a supporter of Penn State University. Parishioner of Assumption R.C. Ch and also played for the Wood-Ridge High School Football Championship Team in 1970. Family and friends are to meet for the Funeral Mass Sat. 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Church 143 1st. St. Wood-Ridge, NJ

Donations to the Wood-Ridge or Carlstadt Ambulance Corps would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.
