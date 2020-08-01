1/
Robert D. "Bob" Simpson
1928 - 2020
Robert "Bob" D. Simpson

Franklin Lakes - Robert "Bob" D. Simpson of Franklin Lakes passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland at the age of 92. He was a retired cabinetmaker.

Bob was a 1951 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson College and served as a Naval Officer during the Korean War era. He was active in Scouting, having been the fifth Eagle Scout in Troop 59, Allendale, where he later served as a Scoutmaster. He also served as Scoutmaster of Troop 34 in Franklin Lakes.

He was predeceased by his wife of 51 year, Jeane, a son, Robert Jr. and his stepbrother, Bud Grossman. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Milenic, and her husband Alexander, of Worton, MD; granddaughter, Lauren Marie Bianchi, and grandson Robert D. Simpson, III. To his joy there are also two great-granddaughters, Katie Marie and Natalie Rose Bianchi, all residing in CA. He is also survived by two nephews, Ralph and Richard Grossmann.

He will be joining his wife, also a Navy Veteran, in Arlington National Cemetery. There will be no viewing or local services.

The family requests expressions of condolence be made in the form of contributions in his memory to the Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 302, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
