Rutherford - Robert C. Dailey, Sr., AKA Bob, AKA Prof Bob, AKA Mr. Dailey, 77, resident of Rutherford for 40 years, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. He was born in Hutchinson, KS to Cole M. and Julia A. (nee Allen) Dailey April 21st, 1942.
Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1969, flying in two tours of the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of Captain, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, and five Air Medals.
He met his dearest wifemate, Priscilla (nee Fieder) in June 1978 and they married two months later. They were married for a very happy 41 years. After having their first born male child, Robert C. Dailey II, they moved to Rutherford from FL in 1980. They raised three beautiful children, all graduates of Rutherford High School.
Bob worked for American Express for 33 1/2 years. Upon his retirement from American Express, he became a substitute teacher at Rutherford High School for nine years. He enjoyed getting to know his students and to "attend" the same high school as his kids. While teaching at RHS, he also was an adjunct professor at Rutgers University in the Business and Science Department. Most recently, he added recycled paper inspector for CCIC to his workload.
He was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, Rutherford, for 40 years. He served as warden and proudly and humbly lent his voice to the choir as the only baritone. He especially loved volunteering and setting up the lights for the annual Holly Fair for 28 years with Priscilla and his family.
Bob is survived by his devoted wifemate, Priscilla, his loving children, Robert C. Dailey II and wife, Christin, Cole Major Dailey III, Margaret "Meg" and husband, Jacob Bizub, grandchildren, JJ and Daniel Warren with one awaiting arrival. He is predeceased by his sister, Vickee Greer (2009.)
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a future date.
