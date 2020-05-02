Robert Daniel Steffy
Robert Daniel Steffy, age 95, died on April 30th.
He was born on 12/27/24 to Morris and Thelma (Gould) Steffy in Tamaqua, PA. He enlisted at the age of 18 in the Army and was a tanker in WWII, where he fought at the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton. Among his many medals, he earned the distinguished French Legion of Honor for helping to liberate France during WWII. This is the highest honor that the French give to a civilian. When he came home, he married Iris (Simcox) and eventually settled in Little Falls, where he worked as a high school guidance counselor until he retired. While in Little Falls he also served as the mayor. After his wife Iris died, he traveled full time which was a lifelong passion. He met and married his second wife, Marjorie (Spomer) Whitaker, while traveling, and they settled in Florida. In 2011, he moved back to New Jersey to be near his family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Morris & Thelma Steffy, his wives Iris and Marjorie, and his sisters Grace and Nancy. He is survived by his sister Gladys Stoudt, his children, Cynthia, Daniel, and Guy, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements will be made by M. Scanlan Funeral Home. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Robert Daniel Steffy, age 95, died on April 30th.
He was born on 12/27/24 to Morris and Thelma (Gould) Steffy in Tamaqua, PA. He enlisted at the age of 18 in the Army and was a tanker in WWII, where he fought at the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton. Among his many medals, he earned the distinguished French Legion of Honor for helping to liberate France during WWII. This is the highest honor that the French give to a civilian. When he came home, he married Iris (Simcox) and eventually settled in Little Falls, where he worked as a high school guidance counselor until he retired. While in Little Falls he also served as the mayor. After his wife Iris died, he traveled full time which was a lifelong passion. He met and married his second wife, Marjorie (Spomer) Whitaker, while traveling, and they settled in Florida. In 2011, he moved back to New Jersey to be near his family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Morris & Thelma Steffy, his wives Iris and Marjorie, and his sisters Grace and Nancy. He is survived by his sister Gladys Stoudt, his children, Cynthia, Daniel, and Guy, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements will be made by M. Scanlan Funeral Home. www.scanlanfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.