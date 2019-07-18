Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Hawthorne, NJ
View Map
Lodi - Robert De Spirito, 68, of Lodi passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Paterson on June 28, 1951, Robert graduated from Eastside Highschool before joining the family business, Sorrento Pastry Shop in Lodi, where he worked until retiring last year. He loved watching and attending his Yankee and Giant games, and going on his yearly crabbing day and Meadowlands racetrack night. He truly loved his family and friends and his generosity was legendary. Loving son of Jennie, brother of Gary and his wife Marta of Hawthorne, nephew Anthony and his fiancé, Erin Morgan, niece Nicole, brother Philip Jr. and his wife Karen of Lodi, Niece Laurie Sabatino and her husband Robert, and niece Mary. Robert was predeceased by his father Philip in 1991. Funeral will be departing at 11:00am on Friday, July 19, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 11:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. (www.browningforshay.com)
