Robert Dobres Sr.
North Arlington - Robert Dobres Sr., "Bob", 78, died December 2, 2019 .
Born in Jersey City he moved to North Arlington 49 years ago.
He earned a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University, Newark in 1972.
From 1960 to 1964 he was a Radar Man, 2nd class in the U.S. Navy on the USS Borderlon and also the USS Leahy where he was a plank owner. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #37 in North Arlington and a member of the N.J. VASA Order of America District #6 where he held many executive positions in the past and was currently the financial secretary for the Gotchiod Lodge #486 in Budd Lake.
He retired in 2001 from the Picatinny Arsenal where he worked as an accountant. Previously he worked for many years as an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA at the Traycon Center in Westbury, L.I..
He is the beloved husband of Elaine (nee Krawczyk), the adored father of Robert Dobries Jr. and his wife Paula, Cherylyn Paredes and her husband Frank, and Eric Daniel Dobres and his wife Jaci, the cherished grandfather of Matthew, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Logan, Amanda, Evan and Chase, the loving brother of Don Dobres and his late wife Dorothy, Darlene Anderson and her late husband Kenneth, and brother in law of Carol Krawczyk and her late husband Kenneth, and the late Michael Krawczyk Jr. He will also be greatly missed by his many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Friday, December 6, at 10 A.M. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday 4 to 8 P.M.