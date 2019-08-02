|
|
Robert Domanoski
Paramus - Robert Domanoski, age 91, of Paramus formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Before retiring, Robert worked for Ingersoll Rand in Woodciff Lake as a Telecommunication Manager. He was a Graduate of Brooklyn Tech HIgh School class of 1947. Eucharistic Minister at OLV, Chaplin for the Korean War Veterans Association in Saddle Brook, Catholic War Veterans: Fr. Washington Post #1710 in Paramus and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church Paramus. Robert was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Cherished husband of Doris Domanoski (nee Groese). Loving father of Amy Golla and her husband Robert, Robert Domanoski, Mark Domanoski and his wife Vivian, Daniel Domanoski and his wife Tammy and Glenn Domanoski and his wife Donna. Treasured grandfather of Kevin, Sally, Ben, Tiffany, Justin, Brian, Catherine and Kaitlin & Beth as well as their mother Linda and great-grandchildren, Teyo, Marie, Austin, Addie, Alayna, Lincoln, Teagan, Ellsie and Gabriel . Dear sister of Evelyn Falcone and her husband Frank.
Family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Monday August 5, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
