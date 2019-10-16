|
|
Robert E. Brandell
Robert E. Brandell, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Morristown Hospital in Morristown. Born in Passaic, he was raised in Clifton and resided in Wayne for 25 years before moving to Warren 35 years ago.
Robert served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He received a bachelor's degree in business from St. Peters College in Jersey City. Robert was self-employed working in the textile industry in Branchburg, NJ for many years.
Robert was a communicant of Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his family, boating, golf, and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.
Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Frances C. (Ackerman) Brandell; children, Robert Brandell and his wife Susan, Christine Zelesny and her husband William, Renee Marino and her husband Joseph, Thomas Brandell and his wife Lori and Michele Senatore and her husband Anthony; 13 grandchildren Heather, Matthew, Sarah, William, Elizabeth, Clare, Marcella, Brian, Kate, Thomas, Stephanie, Samantha and Michael; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother Richard Brandell and his wife Yvette.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mount Church, Warren. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678