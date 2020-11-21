Robert E Corcoran
Ridgewood, NJ - Robert E Corcoran passed peacefully Nov 19.2020.
Born Oct 21, 1934 to Edward and Margaret Corcoran in Newport RI; he grew-up there with 3 sisters. Following High School Bob served in the Army in So.Korea, then worked at Capital Airlines (later United), moving to NJ then joining his in-laws at Ries Travel, eventually in 1974 co-founding Robert's Travel Service, Paramus. Shortly after he earned CTC, Certified Travel Consultant, and taught travel agents in night classes at BCC and Berkley College. He had helped start the Howell Jaycees, later becoming an active member in various officer positions in both Paramus Chamber of Commerce and the Rochelle Park Rotary; retired in 2005.
Survived by friend, partner and wife of 62years Patricia Ries Corcoran, children Michael (Bonnie) Corcoran, Karen (David) McGlashan, Deborah Burns, Brian Corcoran, Margaret Upham, grandchildren Jonathan, William, Matthew, Amanda, Christopher, Katherine, Robert, Eileen, Leslie, and sister Dorothy Shevlin, plus additional family and friends. We'll miss Bob's professional attitude, humor, time schedules, and gentle manner. Due to COVID there will only be a short remembrance at graveside, all are welcome. 2:30pm Wed. Nov 25 in George Washington Memorial Park cemetery, in Paramus.
Think of Bob with a kind act or a donation to Parkinson Support Group of the Greater Ridgewood Area, or your favorite charity
.