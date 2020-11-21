1/1
Robert E. Corcoran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E Corcoran

Ridgewood, NJ - Robert E Corcoran passed peacefully Nov 19.2020.

Born Oct 21, 1934 to Edward and Margaret Corcoran in Newport RI; he grew-up there with 3 sisters. Following High School Bob served in the Army in So.Korea, then worked at Capital Airlines (later United), moving to NJ then joining his in-laws at Ries Travel, eventually in 1974 co-founding Robert's Travel Service, Paramus. Shortly after he earned CTC, Certified Travel Consultant, and taught travel agents in night classes at BCC and Berkley College. He had helped start the Howell Jaycees, later becoming an active member in various officer positions in both Paramus Chamber of Commerce and the Rochelle Park Rotary; retired in 2005.

Survived by friend, partner and wife of 62years Patricia Ries Corcoran, children Michael (Bonnie) Corcoran, Karen (David) McGlashan, Deborah Burns, Brian Corcoran, Margaret Upham, grandchildren Jonathan, William, Matthew, Amanda, Christopher, Katherine, Robert, Eileen, Leslie, and sister Dorothy Shevlin, plus additional family and friends. We'll miss Bob's professional attitude, humor, time schedules, and gentle manner. Due to COVID there will only be a short remembrance at graveside, all are welcome. 2:30pm Wed. Nov 25 in George Washington Memorial Park cemetery, in Paramus.

Think of Bob with a kind act or a donation to Parkinson Support Group of the Greater Ridgewood Area, or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved