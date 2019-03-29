|
Bergenfield - Robert E. Moran, 89, of Bergenfield passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Jackson Hts., NY he was a Printer for American Bank Note, Bronx, NY. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War serving as a 2nd Lieutenant and a member of St. John's Council #1345 K of C, Dumont. Devoted husband of Mary Moran. Cherished son of the late Mary Moran. Beloved father of Alyce Moran and Robert and his wife Allison Moran. Loving grandfather of Campbell, Fiona and Robert Moran, Jr. Dear brother of the late Joseph Moran. Loving uncle of Denise O'Dea. Visiting Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield at 10 AM. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com