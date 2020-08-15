Robert E. Post
Upper Saddle River - Robert E. Post, also known to many as "Rob" and "Posty" passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 50. Born in Ridgewood, he grew up in Waldwick and was a resident of Upper Saddle River for the last 16 years. Rob was a partner of AMP Communications in Oakland. He was the center of attention when he walked into a room, so full of laughter and charisma and at times seemed not to have a care in the world. He was a good friend to many and will be missed by all. Rob was a parishioner at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, enjoyed travelling, spending time with his family and friends in his park-like backyard. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda S. Post; three daughters Amanda, Gabriella and Alyssa; mother Patricia M. DeRaffele; sister Amy, nieces and nephews: Patrick, James, Allison, Kate, Raegan and Katy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog Boo. Rob is predeceased by his father, Robert; brother Brendan and step-father Michael. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Contributions in Rob's memory may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.