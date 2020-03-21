|
Robert E. Svozil
Venice, FL - Robert E. Svozil, age 100, resident of Venice, FL, formerly of Ramsey, NJ, died peacefully on March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Seel), and the late Adrienne (Dorian). Loving and devoted father of his daughter Sandy and her husband Max Dreisbach, his son Douglas and his wife Hazel, and stepdaughter Sandra and her husband Arthur Pizzano. Cherished grandfather of Christine Bell, her husband Tom and Andrew Pizzano, his wife Irene. Bob was born in Garfield, NJ, to John and Jennie Svozil. He was Operations Manager at L&R Manufacturing Co. in Kearny, NJ, before retiring to Fl. He was an active of SPEBSQSA for over 60 years with the Ridgewood, NJ; Sarasota and Venice Florida Chapters. He loved signing Barbershop and the fellowship that was derived from it. Bob was always there to lend a helping hand and was well known for being able to create, build and repair anything. He will be dearly missed. Due to the current health crisis a private burial in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ, will be handled privately by McCorry Brothers Cliffside Park, NJ, with a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations in Robert's name to: @ www.stjude.org/; and/or Fr. John's Animal House, NJ, @ https://www.fatherjohns.org/, would be appreciated