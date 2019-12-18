Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
20 Legion Place
Closter, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ferdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Ferdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward Ferdon Obituary
Robert Edward Ferdon

Robert Edward Ferdon of Alpine, NJ passed away at home at the age of 87 on December 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elinor Johnstone Ferdon, and he lives on in his three daughters, Marcia Crampton who is married to David Crampton, Bobbi Falduto who is married to Brad Falduto, and Tricia Fleming who is married to Robert "Wup" Fleming. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Robert, Meg, Bryan, Catherine and Caroline Crampton; John and Ryan Falduto; and Nancy, Amanda, Chrissy and Jake Fleming. Bob was born in Nyack, NY, and graduated from St. Anne's High School in Nyack. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University in 1954 and began his legal career after he earned his Juris Doctor in 1957 at Columbia University and became a member of the New York State Bar in 1958. A prominent municipal bond lawyer in New York, Bob served as a partner for Mudge, Rose, Guthrie, Alexander and Ferdon for over twenty-five years; he was known as the "Dean of Public Finance." Bob later joined O'Melveny & Myers and Norton Rose Fulbright where he brought his over 40 years of experience serving as bond counsel for states, municipalities and public authorities throughout the country. His practice included negotiating major public finance projects, including Giant's Stadium and several large power districts. A member of the Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda, Bob enjoyed family reunions at "Soundwinds," their Bermuda home, and sunset cruises around Harrington Sound, with Bob at the helm. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty to his wife, Elinor of 62 years, their three daughters and his eleven grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 22nd from 4 pm to 6 pm at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ. The funeral Mass will be Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 20 Legion Place, Closter, NJ. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkhill, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -