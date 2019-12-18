|
Robert Edward Ferdon of Alpine, NJ passed away at home at the age of 87 on December 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elinor Johnstone Ferdon, and he lives on in his three daughters, Marcia Crampton who is married to David Crampton, Bobbi Falduto who is married to Brad Falduto, and Tricia Fleming who is married to Robert "Wup" Fleming. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Robert, Meg, Bryan, Catherine and Caroline Crampton; John and Ryan Falduto; and Nancy, Amanda, Chrissy and Jake Fleming. Bob was born in Nyack, NY, and graduated from St. Anne's High School in Nyack. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University in 1954 and began his legal career after he earned his Juris Doctor in 1957 at Columbia University and became a member of the New York State Bar in 1958. A prominent municipal bond lawyer in New York, Bob served as a partner for Mudge, Rose, Guthrie, Alexander and Ferdon for over twenty-five years; he was known as the "Dean of Public Finance." Bob later joined O'Melveny & Myers and Norton Rose Fulbright where he brought his over 40 years of experience serving as bond counsel for states, municipalities and public authorities throughout the country. His practice included negotiating major public finance projects, including Giant's Stadium and several large power districts. A member of the Mid Ocean Club in Bermuda, Bob enjoyed family reunions at "Soundwinds," their Bermuda home, and sunset cruises around Harrington Sound, with Bob at the helm. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty to his wife, Elinor of 62 years, their three daughters and his eleven grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 22nd from 4 pm to 6 pm at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ. The funeral Mass will be Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 20 Legion Place, Closter, NJ. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkhill, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.