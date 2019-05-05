|
Rev. Dr. Robert (Bob) Edward Hall
St. Augustine, FL - Rev. Dr. Robert (Bob) Edward Hall, 90, of St. Augustine, FL went home to be with his risen Lord and Savior, the day after Easter Sunday, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Orange, New Jersey on May 26, 1928 to Robert and Amy Hall, he resided primarily in New Jersey before moving to Florida in 1992.
Ordained to the ministry in 1954, Pastor Hall faithfully served the Lord for more than 60 years, preaching the gospel of salvation through Christ Jesus. He pastored churches in New Jersey, New York and Florida; additionally serving in radio, police chaplaincy, Bible Institute, pulpit supply, seminary, missions and prison ministries.
Pastor studied for the ministry at Philadelphia College of the Bible, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Barrington College, Barrington, Rhode Island and Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. After 46 years in the ministry, he received an honorary Doctor of Divinity in 2000 from the Conservative Theological Seminary, Jacksonville, Florida.
As a young man, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Pastor Hall was gifted with a pastor's heart. He loved the Lord, loved people and was dearly loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed but always remembered. All in all, he was a beloved man of God who served the Lord with gladness and was grateful for his Heavenly Father's richest blessings upon his life. Pastor Hall was a good and faithful servant who "fought the good fight, finished his course and kept the faith" (2 Tim. 4:7).
He is predeceased by his devoted parents; beloved first wife of 39 years and mother of his three sons, Leila Piatkowski; dear brother, Richard; dear sister, Judee.
Bob is survived by his ever-loving darling wife of the last 26 years, Kathleen Morrison; cherished sons, Dr. Robert III (Patricia), David (Tracy), Kenneth; adored grandchildren, Robert IV (Ivonne), Kenneth (Hana), Kaitlyn, Jackson, Shane (Emma), Reagan, Dylan, Kayleigh; precious great-grandchildren, Emma, Cissine, Robert V; dear sister, Olive; special friend, "4th son", Donald (Roxanne) Lambert and family (Donnie and Kathryn).
On Saturday, May 11, 2019, visitation from 9 am to 10:30 am and funeral service at 10:30 am will be held at Abundant Life Church, 632 Colts Neck Road, Freehold, New Jersey with Pastor Chris Fraley officiating. Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold, New Jersey immediately following the service.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, or donations in his memory may be made to Christians In Alliance, P.O. Box 551229, Jacksonville, Florida 32255. Dr. Hall served on the board of this missionary organization for more than 20 years.
Arrangements are under the care of Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, New Jersey.