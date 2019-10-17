|
|
Robert Edward Sekule
Lancaster, SC - Mr. Robert Edward "Bob" Sekule, 60, of Lancaster, SC passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick House. He was born December 16, 1958 in Orange, NJ, a son of the late Joseph Sekule and Lillian Sekule. Mr. Sekule was in the home remodeling business for 40 years and recently retired. He was reunited with his biological brothers and sisters 10 years ago and this brought him much joy. Bob had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. He could hold listeners spellbound as he told some of his stories. Bob was a kind and generous man and helped many people over the years. He had an interest in several areas such as fishing and fire arms. Bob liked to target practice but his greatest joy came from blowing up various objects.
Mr. Sekule is survived by his wife Audrey Taormina of Lancaster; five sisters, Patti Sekule of New Jersey, Wendy Henrich of North Carolina, Wanda Belden and her companion, Jeff Brown of South Carolina, Critsey Geist and her husband Thomas of North Carolina and Jacinda Helton of North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Madeline Taormina; many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Cullen, and his biological mother, Pamela Brooks Hill.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Sekule.