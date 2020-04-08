|
Robert Emmanuel Murdock
Teaneck - Murdock, Robert Emmanuel age 51 a longtime resident of Teaneck passed away peacefully on Saturday,, March 28, 2020. Beloved son of Alice Murdock and the late Earle Murdock. Dear brother of Patricia Butler, Jennifer Murdock, and Michelle Murdock. Loving uncle of Jahrell Thompson and Julisa Dixon and Antonia Butler Shauna Ricketts Johnathan Butler Shayne Butler and Dominique Hinds and Isaiah hinds. Robert was a part of the Easter Seals and the Voorhees Block Association. Because of these difficult times, the Murdock family invites you to join the celebration of Robert's life via live video webcast on Friday at 11:30AM at www.volkleber.com.