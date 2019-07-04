|
|
Robert Eugene Stone
Short Hills - Robert Eugene Stone, 84, passed away on 6/4/2019 peacefully at his home in Longboat Key Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Robert was born in South Bend IN. He was predeceased by his parents Auvrey and Wava (nee Winter) Stone.
He was a graduate of Adams High School in South Bend IN and Northwestern University in Evanston IL. Robert spent 48 years working with Northwestern Mutual Life at a variety of sales and management positions. Robert moved to Short Hills NJ in 1970 to manage the Northwestern Mutual territory in Northern NJ, where he lived for 46 years before moving to Longboat Key FL.
Robert was a longtime parishioner of the Community Congregational Church in Short Hills and a member of the Baltusrol Golf Club, Short Hills Club and the Longboat Key Club.
Robert was an avid fan of the NY professional sports teams but he especially loved coaching his children and grandchildren in a variety of sports. He and Jan watched his grandchildren in hundreds of tennis, track, baseball, basketball, field hockey and football games; and he even got into musical theatre.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice Marie (nee Schwier) Stone and his four sons Stephen, David, James and Michael Stone, along with his grandchildren Alexandra, Robert, Eric, Christopher and Stephanie Stone.
In lieu of flowers donations can be directed in his name to The Community Congregational Church in Short Hills NJ.
Services will be held at a later date in New Jersey. For further information or to send the family a note of condolence, please visit
www.ToaleBrothers.com .