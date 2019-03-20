Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Robert F. DuBois

Demarest - DuBois, Robert F., 86, of Demarest, NJ passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Beloved husband of Jacqueline. He is also survived by his loving daughters, Dawn Ann DuBois and Doreen Lynn Lupardi and husband, Mark Lupardi. Treasured granddaughters, Lisa Ann Lupardi and Amy Lynn DiBartolomeo and husband, Matthew DiBartolomeo. Predeceased by brothers Edward and Howard DuBois. Loved his family, enjoyed gardening and his daily walking. Married 63 years, retired 34 years, National Guard Service 1950-1958. Trustee of the Van Pelt Foundation for over 30 years. Many medical, religious, and educational facilities benefitted from the many donations. Visitation will be at Moritz Funeral Home, 348 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral service will be Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at Moritz Funeral Home. Followed by burial service at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Demarest, or Hospice Care of Hackensack, an Amedisys Company.
