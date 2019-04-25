|
|
Robert F. Gathman
Totowa - Robert F. Gathman (Bob) of Totowa, NJ, formerly of Paramus, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born in Prospect Park, NJ, he was the son of Martha and William Gathman. He was preceded in death by his dearly beloved wife, Antoinette Gathman. He is survived by devoted daughters Jeanne Gathman and Nancy Glime (Fred), grandchildren Chris Glime (Mary Kate), Lauren Wilson (Jim), and great-grandchildren Natalie Glime, and Turner and Everett Wilson. Bob served in seven major battles in the US Army during World War II. He worked as a linotype operator in area newspapers for many years. In 1977, he and his wife co-founded the Speak Easy International Foundation, a Self-Help Mutual Aid Group for People Who Stutter. In 1983, Bob received a B.A. Degree from Thomas A. Edison College, and in 1987 a Master's Degree from Montclair State University. He then worked as a Speech Language Specialist from 1990 until 1998. Bob was a long-time member of the Fair Lawn Bible Church. He was an accomplished trumpet player, playing in churches and area bands, especially the Hawthorne Fireman's Band which he joined in 1941. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 27, from 10-11a.m., with an 11:00 a.m. service at the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, www.vpfairlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Gathman to the Association of Concert Bands at acbands.org.