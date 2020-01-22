|
Robert F. McGuire, 63, of Fairfield for 25 years and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on January 20, 2020. Mr. McGuire served in the Army 82nd Airborne Division. Prior to retiring in 2019, he was a Lincoln Middle School algebra teacher in Kearny starting in 2002. Robert was an avid Giants, Mets and Army football fan and enjoyed watching his children playing sports. He was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church. Beloved husband of Lisa M. Confessore-McGuire. Loving father of Grant Mychael McGuire, Melanie R. McGuire and Bobby McGuire. Devoted son of Dolores McGuire and the late Joseph P. McGuire and son-in-law of Leta Confessore. Dear brother of Susan Rebori and her husband Christian, Joseph McGuire and his wife Sue and the late Kevin J. McGuire. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.