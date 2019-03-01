|
|
Robert F. Moloney
Richmond, VA - Robert (Bob) Francis Moloney passed away peacefully in his home in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, February 23rd after a long illness. Bob was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY in 1933. He attended St. Anselm parochial school in Brooklyn, high school at LaSalle Academy in New York City and graduated from Niagara University in 1955 cum laude with a degree in BBA Accounting. Bob was also awarded an Associate Degree in Systems and Data processing from NYU in 1966 and an MBA in International Finance from Manhattan College in 1985. After graduation from college, Bob entered to US Army as a Second Lieutenant, took his basic training at Fort Bragg, NC, artillery and survey school at Fort Sill, OK and then served 18 months in Germany and 6 months at Fort Carlson, CO. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant, and Headquarters battery Executive Office of the 775 Field Artillery known as St. Barbara's Best. He is survived by his wife, Ann, four children, Robyn, Tracy, Kerri and Kristen. He also has 5 grandchildren. During his long career, Bob travelled extensively throughout the world. He was an avid skier and during his trips managed to ski where ever possible. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3rd from 4-7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4th at 10am at St. Luke's R.C. Church, 340 N. Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423. Interment to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery.