|
|
Robert F. Ryder
May 28, 1941 - April 4, 2020
Robert F. Ryder, a victim of Covid-19, was a longtime resident of Englewood and Tenafly. Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Cliffside Park, attending Cliffside Park High School and later Pace University.
He had a long, admirable career as a principal in the accounting firm of Weidenbaum Ryder & Co, Englewood Cliffs. In addition to auditing/tax planning for corporations and individuals, the company specialized in entertainment business management, international taxation, and real estate development.
He was a longstanding member of the Knickerbocker Country Club in Tenafly, a trustee of the Presbytery of the Palisades, and an avid skier in Davos, Switzerland.
Bob's name was synonymous with the First Presbyterian Church of Englewood. He was an active member for 50 years, an Elder, and head of the Building and Grounds Committee. He had a wealth of knowledge about the history of the church, as well as an office filled with photographs and other archival materials.
After the devastating fire in the main sanctuary just before Easter 2016, Bob led the committee to repair, remediate, and renew the building. Architectural plans are completed, the famous Tiffany and LaFarge windows are repaired, and new state-of-the-art video equipment is ready to be installed. Unfortunately, Bob will not be here to see the fruition of his labors.
He was a loving grandfather, father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend and will be very much missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara Leonard Ryder; his three children and their spouses, Christine Ryder Boyd (Raymond), Alison Ryder Schorr (Brian), Robert F. Ryder, Jr.; his grandchildren Ryder Boyd, Grace and Alexander Schorr, Gabriella and Robert F. Ryder, III; sister Janet Ryder Weis (Albert); brother-in-law William Leonard (Rosalie); sister-in-law Janet Leonard Murasky (Myron); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Nicknamed "Captain" for his in-charge personality, he was a loyal and generous friend.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Building Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 150 Palisade Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631.